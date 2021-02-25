Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Trading Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.47. 1,122,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,214,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Specifically, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,940.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,217. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MESA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

