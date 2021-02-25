Meta Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.97 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Meta has a market capitalization of $37.97 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. One Meta token can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00004501 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00504529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00067487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00081804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.02 or 0.00485023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072918 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

