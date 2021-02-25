MetaHash (MHC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $791,742.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $12.15 million and $791,742.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.79 or 0.00488174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00066451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00080113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057577 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00073161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $217.32 or 0.00461680 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,567,830,229 coins and its circulating supply is 2,398,480,092 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

