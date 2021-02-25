Metal (MTL) Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $53.14 million and $18.25 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.23 or 0.00708814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003634 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

