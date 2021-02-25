Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.99 Per Share (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.46.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MX. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex Co. (MX.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.40.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$51.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of -25.18. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of C$13.24 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.42 million.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

