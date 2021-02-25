Methode Electronics (MEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Methode Electronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MEI opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $43.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In related news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

