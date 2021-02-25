MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $59.99 on Thursday. MetLife has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MetLife by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.