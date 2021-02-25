Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Trading Down 9.5%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s stock price fell 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.37. 2,447,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,478,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance service. It also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees; and offers Metromile Pulse, a wireless device that is plugged into the car's diagnostics port and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.