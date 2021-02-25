Metronome (MET) Price Hits $2.40

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $27.60 million and $155,607.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004729 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00500513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00083048 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.49 or 0.00482760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071834 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,811,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,477,524 tokens. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.