Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,127.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,203.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,089.73. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

