Meyer Handelman Co. Has $75.32 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average is $122.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

