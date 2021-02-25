MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 8,799,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 4,250,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,022,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

