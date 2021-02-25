MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Stock Price Up 2%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)’s stock price traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.04. 89,561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 82,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,999 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

