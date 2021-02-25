MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Trading 0.8% Higher

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.57. 27,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 78,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.0197 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 131,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

