MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.11. 3,156,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,813,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

A number of research firms have commented on MTG. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 338,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 330,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 114,420 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

