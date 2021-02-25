MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Down 5%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.44 and last traded at $36.70. Approximately 13,508,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,303,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Truist increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.90 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,587.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,755 shares of company stock worth $2,472,645. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,208,000. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,454 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

