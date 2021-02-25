MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues Earnings Results

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.54. 8,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $945,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at $360,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $44,995.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,733 shares of company stock worth $2,129,855 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

