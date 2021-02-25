Michael E. Prevoznik Sells 1,188 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.63. 1,434,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,952. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 167,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

