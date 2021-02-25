Michael Xie Sells 40,000 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20.

FTNT stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.00. 2,171,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,991. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

