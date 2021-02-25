Michelle Kumbier Acquires 2,040 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

