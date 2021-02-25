Michelle Kumbier Acquires 2,040 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE ABT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.