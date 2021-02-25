Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 321,536 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.52% of Microchip Technology worth $186,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $324,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $5.64 on Thursday, hitting $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,642. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.