Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) fell 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.73 and last traded at $147.72. 2,472,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,262,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

