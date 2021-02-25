Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Micron Technology worth $1,007,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,347,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.20. 429,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,739,313. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

