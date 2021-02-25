Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 353,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 85,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 429,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,739,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

