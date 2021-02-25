Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $92.52 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.