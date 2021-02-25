Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $125.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $93.09 and last traded at $91.86, with a volume of 156790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.52.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MU. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $9,485,357. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Micron Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 353,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Micron Technology by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 85,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

