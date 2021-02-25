Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $234.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

