MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $817.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,814.08 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $720.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.17.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.16, for a total transaction of $3,121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.79, for a total transaction of $1,388,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,117.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,881,363. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

