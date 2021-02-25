Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $51.72. 6,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 9,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Midwest in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Midwest in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Minnich acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $120,120.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Midwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,161,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,845,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

