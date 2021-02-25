Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLND shares. SVB Leerink lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.12.
About Millendo Therapeutics
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.
