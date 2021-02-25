Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLND shares. SVB Leerink lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

