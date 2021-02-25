MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $15.71 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $15.71 or 0.00032992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $168.21 million and $838,389.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,708,084 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

