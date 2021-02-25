MINDOL 1-Day Volume Hits $260.00 (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a market cap of $48.54 million and $260.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.78 or 0.00466534 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007276 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.57 or 0.02942653 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars.

