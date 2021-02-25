Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), but opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Minds + Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 880,681 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.30. The stock has a market cap of £42.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

