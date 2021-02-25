Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.37

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.37 and last traded at $73.55, with a volume of 1631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,646. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

