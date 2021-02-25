MintCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,603.00 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 398.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. MintCoin has a total market cap of $12.05 million and $9,603.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 826.1% higher against the dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00050207 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

