Minter Network (BIP) Trading Up 61.7% Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $44.65 million and $869,870.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00487762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00064235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00080152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056655 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,724,365,188 coins and its circulating supply is 3,519,155,621 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

