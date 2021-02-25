Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $122,743.00

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $122,743.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba token can currently be bought for $244.18 or 0.00516520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00494050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00066812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.95 or 0.00463153 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 41,630 tokens. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Token Trading

