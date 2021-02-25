Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for approximately $17.15 or 0.00035880 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $294,188.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.99 or 0.00498058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00067401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00081566 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00481010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 664,429 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

