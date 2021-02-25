Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $734,301.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for about $13.41 or 0.00028380 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $10.50 million and $734,301.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.18 or 0.00491273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00065970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.04 or 0.00474038 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 782,705 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

