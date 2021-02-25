Mirrored Tesla Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.50 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $315,897.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for $674.40 or 0.01432120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.32 or 0.00491227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00065423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056965 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00073325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00458984 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 18,532 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

