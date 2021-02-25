Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $9.85 million and approximately $177,721.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $43.12 or 0.00090231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.99 or 0.00498058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00067401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00081566 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00481010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 228,467 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars.

