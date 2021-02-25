Mithaq Capital Spc Buys 61,271 Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Stock

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 61,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $695,425.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,521,997.55.

Shares of SAII stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,316. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

