Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,486 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 170.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $309,831.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,481.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,847. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $200.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

