Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,776 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,897 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Xilinx by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xilinx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $178,001,000 after acquiring an additional 63,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Xilinx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.