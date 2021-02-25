Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,631 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

