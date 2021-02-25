Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Lyft worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lyft by 167.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,500 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,952,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after acquiring an additional 983,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 874,121 shares of company stock worth $43,764,264 in the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

