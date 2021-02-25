Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,051 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $408.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

