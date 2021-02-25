Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,406 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,105,000 after acquiring an additional 81,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

PSX opened at $87.25 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

