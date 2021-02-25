Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

NYSE ATR opened at $128.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.12. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

