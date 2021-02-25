Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at about $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 74.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342,311 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $128.76 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.